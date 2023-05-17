HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats maintained the voting majority in the lower chamber of the General Assembly with Heather Boyd’s victory in the special election for the 163rd Legislative District, according to unofficial election returns.
Boyd, a Democrat and former congressional and legislative aide, topped Republican Katie Ford, U.S. Army veteran and behavioral therapist, by a count of 4,944 to 2,825, according to unofficial results from Delaware County.
The Associated Press called the race at about 10:40 p.m.
Boyd’s victory and Republican Mike Stender’s win in the 108th — the second of two special legislative elections — will move the House split to 102-101 in favor of Democrats once the new members are sworn into office. The House’s full complement is 203 members.
“With the majority on the line, this was a race with huge stakes. Heather Boyd’s victory will once again protect a Democratic majority in the Pennsylvania state house and enable us to continue to protect a woman’s right to choose, ensure the right to vote, and create a Pennsylvania with opportunities for all,” said Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairman Sharif Street, a state senator from Philadelphia.
The 163rd District encompasses parts of Delaware County. Former Democratic state representative Mike Zabel vacated the seat in March upon the public revelation of sexual assault allegations.
Zabel was in the first year of his third two-year term. Prior to him taking office, the district had belonged to Republicans for 40 years.
Democrats hold a clear advantage in voter registration in the district: 22,850 to 14,754, with an additional 5,596 independents.
That didn’t stop the party from blitzing voters with messaging in the immediate lead-up to polls opening Tuesday, specifically seizing on threats to abortion rights — a successful strategy in the 2022 midterms — and challenging Ford’s public stance that she personally opposes abortion but wouldn’t vote for a constitutional amendment potentially threatening future access to the medical procedure.
Signaling the contest’s importance, an election-eve endorsement for Boyd arrived from President Joe Biden.
The win ensures Democrats will maintain the majority position in a choppy start to the 2023-24 legislative session. Republicans had held the majority for 12 years before Democrats secured a one-seat advantage coming out of the fall 2022 midterms. A trio of subsequent resignations left Democrats in a functional minority until special elections in February put them back into the majority.
The 108th Legislative District consists of all of Montour County and the northern half of Northumberland County. The district, realigned this year, has been in Republican control for the past 50 years.
Stender, a career firefighter and Shikellamy School District board member, bested Democrat Trevor Finn, Montour County commissioner, according to unofficial results. The Associated Press called the race at about 9:20 p.m. Unofficial results showed Stender with a 3-to-1 margin across the district.
Stender succeeds Lynda Schlegel Culver, the former longtime state representative who won a special election herself in January to join the state Senate.
“Representative-elect Stender will get right to work for the people of the 108th District,” said Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Lawrence Tabas. “The 108th District has gained a representative who will always fight for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.