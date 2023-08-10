Demolition of Allegheny College’s more-than-90-year-old Caflisch Hall has started.
The three-story dormitory, at 469 N. Main St., has 79 rooms and dates from 1929, according to the college’s website. It served as housing for sophomore, junior and senior students.
In January, Allegheny advised students that both Caflisch and another smaller dormitory, Allegheny Hall, wouldn’t be used for housing during the 2023-24 school year.
The Campus, the college’s student-run newspaper, first reported on the dorms being shuttered.
College officials said Caflisch was being shut down due to a number of open beds in the building, The Campus reported. As various dorms had open floors and excess beds, the college was consolidating housing with one dorm closing to make better use of space and energy consumption.
The 16-room Allegheny Hall, at 404 Allegheny St., hadn’t been used as dormitory for a few years, but was utilized as pandemic quarantine housing during 2022-23, the newspaper reported.
For the past few weeks, Caflisch was used as a training site for local firefighters before this week’s demolition by Associated Contractors Inc. of Meadville.
The tear-down of Caflisch will happen through the weekend with site work to continue for the following two weeks, Ellen Johnson, Allegheny’s vice president for student enrollment, told The Meadville Tribune via email.
“The space where Caflisch currently stands will become part of an expanded and more vibrant Gator Quad providing for more green space along [North] Main Street,” Johnson said. “We will be working with the campus community, especially students, in the fall as we reimagine that space for campus activities, recreational spaces, and other sustainable uses.”
Allegheny partnered with a local nonprofit to offer the reclamation of windows, doors and metal prior to the demolition of Caflisch, according to Johnson.
“Not only does this support Allegheny’s commitment to sustainable operations through the reuse of materials, but it also supports a local entity and their work through the resale of these materials,” she said.
With Allegheny Hall, work has begun to remove interior items and prepare it for tear-down, Johnson said. Allegheny Hall’s demolition depends on finishing the work at Caflisch first, but it will be within the next few weeks, she added.
In addition, Allegheny is doing other updates throughout its residence halls this summer including installation of air conditioning in shared lounges in a number of buildings and upgrade of wi-fi service across campus, Johnson said.
