Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau begins posting notices related to delinquent property taxes today.
Parcels that had a notice of claim filed for nonpayment of the 2020 property taxes will be posted if the owner failed to sign the certified mailing sent on April 5.
The properties that are currently on the 2021 Tax Upset Sale List with delinquent taxes for 2019 and prior will also be posted beginning today.
In addition to the notice being posted, a photo of the property with the posting in place will be taken. This will enable the bureau to have a visual record of the completed posting.
The persons posting notices will be wearing vests with verification that they are working on behalf of Crawford County. If residents see these persons taking pictures and have any concerns, they should call the bureau at (814) 333-7332 to verify if they are currently working in their neighborhood.