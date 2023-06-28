Supply chain issues getting necessary electrical equipment mean Pymatuning State Park’s Tuttle Point Campground won’t reopen in July.
“Unfortunately, it’s life today’s world,” said Dan Bickel, the park’s superintendent. “We still need to secure 200 amp (electrical) breakers, the electrical transformers for the campground, and getting them installed.”
The revitalized campground first was expected to open around Memorial Day, but was pushed back to July earlier this year due to weather and supply chain issues.
Now, Bickel is hoping for Tuttle Point will reopen later this summer.
“The contractors are working on what they can,” he said. “The paving is scheduled for late July which is a good sign. But we need the electric installed. The new water system needs tested and inspected, but we need the electric installed to do that.”
Pymatuning State Park gets several calls a day about when Tuttle Point will reopen, according to the superintendent.
“We’re disappointed like everybody else, but with the paving happening in late July, we’re hoping to have an opening date soon after that,” Bickel said. “The good news is our camping season runs through the last weekend of October.”
In May 2022, ground was broken on an $8 million project to rehabilitation Tuttle Point. Construction began last summer and Tuttle Point was expected to reopen by spring 2023.
When Tuttle Point does reopen it will have 112 campsites spread out over two loops instead of 201 sites over three loops.
Tuttle Point will have a new main restroom and shower building for the campground, a smaller restroom for the beach at Tuttle Point, a new handicapped-accessible fishing pier, and a new boat launch at the campground.
Also, there’s a new building for the water treatment plant, new water and sewage lines, and a new sewage pumping station. The campground’s 75,000-gallon water tank also has been refurbished.
