Luigi DeFrancesco has announced his candidacy for reelection to PENNCREST School Board.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
DeFrancesco, a resident of Richmond Township since 1977, is a retired licensed professional engineer and a U.S. military veteran. He currently serves as president of the school board. He has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
In announcing his candidacy for reelection, DeFrancesco said it’s most important “that all students graduate proficient as a minimum in English, mathematics, science, technology and social studies.
“As a board director I must keep in mind that political indoctrination does not belong in the classrooms such as political theories disguised as ‘critical theories,’” DeFrancesco said. “As a former legal immigrant, I know how lucky I and my family are to live in a free country where personal achievements are limited only to what an individual wants to be. America is the greatest country in the world and our students need to learn it. Learning about America is critical to prepare students for adult life to become self-directed, and responsible American loving citizens.”
DeFrancesco said the PENNCREST district budget is about $55 million a year with about $10 million of that total from local property taxes.
“A majority of the board tries every year not to increase the property taxes,” he said. “The major expenses come from the wages and benefits of the district’s personnel.”
The only way to solve the local taxation issue is to eliminate property taxes for schools and have the state finance all school districts as required by Pennsylvania’s Constitution, according to DeFrancesco.
“Finally, school directors have the duty to avoid any wasteful spending,” he said. “I will not vote to raise taxes without justification and for items not related to the education of our students.”
DeFrancesco and his wife, the former Aola B. Knapp, had four children graduate from Maplewood High School.
