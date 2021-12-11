CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board held its annual reorganization meeting Thursday, installing one new member and three incumbents, and re-electing Luigi DeFrancesco as board president. Tim Brown was elected vice president.
The board also opted to keep the current pattern of two board meetings each month with the meetings taking place on separate nights rather than meeting just one night per month.
Mathew Vogt was the lone new member of the board to be sworn in. He was joined by incumbents Robert Johnston, Brian Lynch and Theresa Croll, who was appointed to the board in August following the resignation of Mark Gerow.
After DeFrancesco and Brown both received nominations for board president, DeFrancesco was elected by a 6-3 vote, with Jeff Brooks, Tim Brown and Jennifer Davis voting for Brown. Croll, DeFrancesco, Johnston, Lynch, David Valesky and Vogt supported DeFrancesco.
DeFrancesco had been narrowly elected president by a 5-4 margin in August when he filled the vacancy left by Gerow’s resignation.
In the vote for vice president, Brown defeated newcomer Vogt 6-3.
When the meeting’s focus shifted to a proposed 2022 meeting schedule that would have eliminated the board’s work sessions and reduced the number of meetings by half, opposition to the change was swift.
Brown called the plan “stupid” and said board members need time to digest the information they receive from district administrators before voting on it. The meeting schedule in recent years has typically featured a voting meeting on the second Thursday of each month preceded by a work session to discuss agenda items on the Monday of that week.
“It’s nice having that couple of days to discuss, think, ask questions,” Brown said. “We get a lot of material that we’re asked to vote on. We don’t have time to sit here and read two or three pages of material and vote on it. I won’t vote on it — I’d refuse it.”
Board member Jeff Brooks called the work session that precedes each voting meeting “invaluable.”
“It also helps people know what we’re talking about,” he said, “so there’s more transparency.”
The board instead approved a tentative schedule for next year that follows a pattern similar to the current one.
Superintendent Tim Glasspool noted that the options under consideration called for meetings to return to the district’s central office building in Saegertown. Meetings have been held in the Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High auditorium since August.
In other moves, the board appointed Brown as the district’s liaison to the Pennsylvania School Board Association. Valesky was appointed as one of three district representatives to the joint operating committee that oversees Crawford County Career and Technical Center. Valesky has occupied the role for several months as a temporary substitute following Gerow’s resignation.
State law requires school boards to hold their annual reorganization meetings during the first week of December, which is variously interpreted as either the first seven days of the month or the week beginning with the first Sunday of the month.
Conneaut School Board met Dec. 1 for both a reorganization meeting and a study session and met again Wednesday for a regular voting meeting. Crawford Central School Board met Monday for a reorganization meeting, but does not hold a work session or voting meeting in December. PENNCREST, which held its reorganization meeting and a regular voting meeting Thursday, did not meet for a work session this month.
