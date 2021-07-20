The vice president of PENNCREST School Board has filed a libel lawsuit against a fellow board member seeking $30,000 in damages.
Luigi DeFrancesco filed suit against Jeff Brooks on Thursday in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. DeFrancesco is representing himself in the case.
In a call with the Tribune on Monday, DeFrancesco said he did not believe he would need a lawyer for the case, and said he's had "bad luck" with lawyers he's hired in the past. He also stressed that he was filing his suit against Brooks as a private citizen, and that the suit did not pertain to Brooks' activities on PENNCREST School Board.
Brooks, in a Facebook message to the Tribune, decried the lawsuit.
"It's a shame taxpayers have to keep bearing the burden of frivolous lawsuits meant for publicity," Brooks wrote. "There are more important things elected officials should be worried about than how to serve their own self interest."
At issue is a series of Facebook posts made on accounts owned by Brooks, according to the lawsuit.
The first of the posts, made on Feb. 28 and published to his personal Facebook account, shows a paper reportedly written by Brooks when he was 11 years old about a Richmond Township zoning hearing in 1978.
"Name calling and bad language, Luigi trying to impeach my grandfather," Brooks wrote in the post accompanying the picture of the paper.
DeFrancesco asserts that Brooks could not have possibly known him in 1978 because DeFrancesco moved to the township in the fall of 1977 and his commute time to his job at that time in Cleveland was two hours long, preventing DeFrancesco from attending any township meetings.
"In fact, he did not know anything about township meetings," DeFrancesco wrote in the lawsuit, referring to himself.
DeFrancesco further took offense to a response Brooks reportedly wrote replying to a comment under the initial post in which Brooks said DeFrancesco "was a Democrat trying to impeach a Republican then." DeFrancesco asserted he has been a registered Republican since Nov. 16, 1977, including a voter registration form as an exhibit in court filings.
According to the suit, DeFrancesco sent a cease-and-desist letter to Brooks on or around May 15, 2021, regarding the Facebook post. Brooks appeared to acknowledge receiving the letter in a June 15 post made to a page titled "Jeff Brooks for Penncrest."
"I had papers served to my house because when I was 11 I wrote a paper about a zoning meeting and they apparently didn't like it," the post reads.
DeFrancesco accused Brooks of placing a "spin" on the letter he received.
Also in the June 15 post, it was alleged Brooks wrote that DeFrancesco stated in a discussion that "board members do not need to explain their votes to the public" and that "Mr. DeFrancesco said we need a retreat because 'Mr. Brooks is a liar' and I am responsible for all of the problems in this district."
DeFrancesco said these statements are false. In the case of the former comment, he said that board members "do not have to explain their votes to Mr. Brooks," while in the latter DeFrancesco said he stated, "Mr. Brooks is the only one who needs to go to a retreat because he never bothered to read the Public-School Code and he has attended numerous training sessions given by the PSBA (Pennsylvania School Board Association) to new Board members but he has not learned how to be an effective Board member."
The final post at issue was reportedly published on June 17 on the Jeff Brooks for Penncrest page and pertains to a school board meeting from the previous day. That meeting had many members of the public show up to comment on a Facebook post made by PENNCREST School Board member David Valesky about a display of LGBTQ+ books in the Maplewood Junior/Senior High School library.
Specifically, DeFrancesco pointed to two comments in the post, the first of which reads, "Our district was starting to turn the corner and undo damage done starting with Mr. DeFrancesco's time as board president."
In the suit, DeFrancesco wrote that the school board president does not have the executive power to "force the administration to carry out his/her wishes" and that decisions for administrators come from a majority of the board, not a single member. DeFrancesco contends that Brooks is placing blame solely on him for "the down turn of the district."
The second comment in the post that DeFrancesco pointed to read, "Mr. DeFrancesco and Mr. Valesky are exactly who we knew they were. Their homophobia and bigotry are part of their appeal to voters locally."
DeFrancesco said Brooks "over stepped the boundaries of falsity and reckless disregard for truth" with the comment, saying Brooks was "without any basis in fact" in accusing DeFrancesco of being homophobic and a bigot.
Brooks said he did not have a planned response to the lawsuit as of yet. According to court documents, Brooks has 20 days after receiving notice of the suit to enter a response. If he does not, the case will proceed without his involvement.
