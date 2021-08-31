Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Ralph L. Eakin to Ralph L. Eakin, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Scott A. Dilley to Joshua I. Caryl, $83,500, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Jeffery D. Sobocinski to Jeffrey D. Sobocinski, $1, property in Spartansburg, corrective deed.
• Jacob A. Williams to Jacob A. Williams, $1, property in Troy Township.
• Allen J. Slaubaugh to Andrew W. Gingerich, $40,000, property in Rome Township.
• Nancy W. Aubel to Daniel S. Lagamba Jr., $82,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Dominic C. Frisina to Dominic C. Frisina, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Diane R. Agnew to Harold S. Mook, $1, property in Summerhill Township.
Patrick R. Moran to Martin Family Trust, $120,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Scott A. Gruber to Brian A. Boyce, $9,000, property in Meadville.
• Thomas W. DiFrischia to Thomas W. DiFrischia, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Charles A. Schrauder to Craig J. Schrauder, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• Jeffery Lee Hanby II to George B. Custard, $83,000, property in West Mead Township.
• John H. Diddle to Nathan B. Say, $54,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Jeffrey D. Sobocinski to Michael G. Byrnes, $45,000, property in Spartansburg.
• Alphonso Runco to Alphonso F. Runco, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Geraldine L. Tucci to Frank Tucci Limited Partnership, $1, property in Venango Township.
• Harshaw Family Trust to Kyle R. Blood, $65,000, property in Summit Township.
• Peggy Sue Miller to Randy Keister, $55,000, property in Meadville.
• James A. Hoover to Darla J. Baxter Elder, $240,000, property in Spring Township.
• Laurie Leigh Jeffery to Paul Drummond Jeffery, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Richard A. Winne to Richard A. Winne, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• David L. Martin to Tyler J. Lynch, $99,500, property in West Mead Township.
• Hickory L. Durfee to Donald P. Durfee, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Frances Stonedale Revocable Trust to Michele L. Chase, $95,400, property in West Mead Township.
• Thomas W. Bailey to Miles Realty LLC, $674,900, property in Sadsbury Township.
• KC Outdoors LLC to Thomas D. Leretsis, $15,000, property in Randolph Township.
• William Michael Kelso to Benjamin S. McElhaney, $32,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Norman H. Brenneman to Zachary T. McGranahan, $200,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Rodney L. Skiff to Shawn D. Stratton, $40,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Richard K. Cook to Raymond E. Byler, $110,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Marie Shoemaker to Diane Bidwell, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Howick Auto Sales LLC to JCCJ Enterprises LLC, $162,500, property in Meadville.
• Steven A. Kuhn to Jessica McGuire, $0, property in South Shenango Township.
• Thomas E. Wolf to Debra L. Karmazin, $50,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Martin T. Wilcox to Samuel J. Laureto, $105,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Brett C. Labeka to Patricia A. Gourley, $79,000, property in Meadville.
• Robert Ronald Heistermann to Steven B. Carr, $40,000, property in Titusville.
• Martha H. Warren to Terrance L. Fisher, $27,000, property in Titusville.
• Richard A. Klink to Lindy Faith Klink, $1, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Nathaniel Graham to Helen S. Turkalj, $172,500, property in Summerhill Township.
• Yonder Group LP to EDC Properties LLC, $1,000,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Julie M. Breitfelder to Jeffrey Allen Olson, $110,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Rebecca J. Mowris to Robert L. Negley, $115,500, property in Summit Township.
• Gary Cavanaugh to Robert Haldie, $28,250, property in North Shenango Township.
• Robert M. Claypoole to Allen E. Hostetler, $87,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• James Raymond O'Shurak to Kevin R. Pattison, $90,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Brian C. Braden to Erin Little, $75,000, property in Springboro.
• Donald Ray Parkin to Joshua Parkin, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Timothy Duble to David L. Wigley, $2,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Paul V. Thompson to Gary A. Valentino, $47,500, property in West Shenango Township.
• Raymond R. Hoertz to Raymond R. Hoertz Revocable Living Trust, $10, property in Troy Township.
• Ricky L. Rash to Daniel L. Rash, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Shirley Dobson to Shirley Dobson, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• James A. Coffey to Morgan Street Rentals LLC, $125,000, property in Meadville.
• Richard D. Reese to Paul M. Rhoades, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Donna M. Dearborn to Jason McPheters, $10,000, property in Meadville.
• Randy J. Hollabaugh to Randy J. Hollabaugh, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Dorothy L. Kunz to Jack Marvin, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Hardwood Estates Resident Association to Deb Marlowe, $5,000, property in Summit Township.