Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Gary N. Troutner to Dennis C. Bickel, $235,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Ferguson Construction Co. to Laura A. Eaton, $165,900, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Sierra Chantel Berkhous to Ira Scott King II, $82,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Dennis R. Hindman to Dennis R. Hindman, $1, property in Summit Township.
• William B. Byler to David R. Miller, $140,000, property in Sparta Township.
• David R. Miller to Joe D. Mullet, $95,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Esther Manross to Tonya Hohman, $18,975, property in Conneaut Lake.
• James Pfadt to Jason Pfadt, $1, property in Venango Township.
• VES Holdings LLC to Dale Lyons, $123,500, property in Summit Township.
• Premier Hydraulics LLC to Hayes Waterford Family LP, $90,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Gregory A. Harvey to Jean M. Harvey, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Michael C. Lohrer to Jennifer C. Greely, $80,000, property in Linesville.
• Ryan J. Carlson to Ryan J. Carlson, $1, property in Meadville.
• Anastasia M. Mott to Stacy Lynn Fuscardo, $1, property in Cambridge Springs.
• FY LLC to Raymond B. Jones, $3,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• FY LLC to Louis C. Powers, $2,000, property in Spring Township.
• Catherine M. Ferrick to Rochford Wozniak Revocable Trust, $459,000, property in Summit Township.
• Douglas E. Marsh to Jacqueline M. Gildea, $232,000, property in Vernon Township.
• City of Meadville to Brian M. Byers, $500, property in Meadville.
• Emma Shaw to Robert Duane Wilcox Jr., $142,500, property in Hayfield Township.
• David L. Pitts to Nicole M. Cochran, $155,000, property in Linesville.
• Tony L. Nearhoof to Pavlik Properties LLC, $280,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Norma L. Rockafellow to Paul F. Taylor, $150,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Jason W. Green to Jason T. Nesbitt, $88,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Ronald D. Gourley to Thomas G. Luzier, $185,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Betty J. Lippert to Everett W. McClincy, $72,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Leann L. Lowery to Katarina Kaster, $0, property in Titusville.
• Albert A. Foriska to William B. Smith, $15,000, property in Meadville.
• Albert L. Caldwell Sr. to Mark A. Nichols, $67,000, property in Spring Township.
• Arlene S. Brugnano to Bryan T. Stovall, $135,000, property in Meadville.
• Marshall L. Main Revocable Trust to Emma J. Bonanno, $140,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Richard L. Osborne to Richard L. Osborne, $1, property in Saegertown.
• Todd H. Fisher to Kevin E. Gramley, $1,400,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Douglas L. Mook to Scott Allen Fitch II, $38,500, property in Meadville.
• David E. Milhous to Ronald L. Metts, $159,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Larry P. Shipton to Location Location LLC, $405,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Robert A. Lee to Denise Henderson, $130,000, property in Rome Township.
• Edward C. Nelson to Troyers Rope Company LLC, $374,500, property in Cussewago Township.
• Donald C. Haemer to Donald C. Haemer, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Pauline W. Baker to Pauline W. Baker, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Michael J. Tautin to Michael J. Tautin, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Ingrid U. Lutz to John Stephen Lutz, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Drew K. Russ to Maryanne Napiecek, $359,900, property in Summit Township.
• Kristy Lee Arrigan to Stephen Smith, $250,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Francesca Degrandis to Braden M. Crawford, $79,400, property in Union Township.
• Michael L. Henton to Kevin Henton, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Edward D. Clark Jr. to Briana Valentine, $7,000, property in Titusville.
• Mark C. Diehl to Scott Allen Dilley, $149,900, property in Woodcock Township.
• S&L Rentals of Crawford County LLC to Location Location LLC, $585,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Sandra J. Faivre to Christopher M. Ritacco, $98,625, property in Richmond Township.
• John D. Miller to Jordan E. Zimmer, $114,850, property in Summerhill Township.
• Lisa M. Young to Lisa M. Dixon, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Arlinda R. Payne to Roy Michael Predajna, $55,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• James R. Partridge to Rodney A. Bedow Sr., $215,500, property in Woodcock Township.
• James R. Partridge to Blue Ox Timber Resources Inc., $355,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Country Royals CB Association Inc. to John Beers, $20,000, property in Rome Township.
• Willard Beers to John Beers, $1, property in Rome Township.
• Janet T. Capela to Michelle Simmons, $85,000, property in Spartansburg.
• Edward Rodney Myers to Henry D. Myers, $200, property in Summit Township.
• Gerald J. Holes Jr. to Gerald J. Holes Sr., $1, property in Bloomfield Township.