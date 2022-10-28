It may be several weeks before a Crawford County man decides to go to trial or accept a plea offer on federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Judge Rudolph Contreras of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed to a defense request for another extension of time in the case of Jeremy Vorous following a brief status conference held Thursday via telephone conference call.
In March 2021, Vorous, 45, of Venango was indicted for his alleged actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Vorous is accused of a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding; two misdemeanor counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and two misdemeanor counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Elizabeth A. Mullin, Vorous’ federal public defender, asked for another extension to review potential trial evidence as well review a potential plea offer with Vorous.
Previously, the court granted defense requests for similar extensions of time — from June 27 to Aug. 26, and from Aug. 26 to Thursday.
Mullin asked the court for the extension Thursday citing she hasn’t had full discussions with Vorous due to preparing for another federal trial in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot. That trial is to be held in November and is expected to last the month, Mullin said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney James D. Peterson, who is handling the government’s case against Vorous, did not object to the extension.
Both Peterson and Mullin have declined comment on the potential plea offer that was made to Vorous earlier this year.
The next status conference is scheduled for Dec. 20 before Contreras.
Vorous remains free on his own recognizance.
