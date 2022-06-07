Conditions are heating up with regard to a proposed climate action plan for the City of Meadville.
The plan already has been a topic of debate for Meadville City Council at one study session and two regular meetings over the past eight weeks.
This week, the plan receives top billing for another study session on Wednesday. The following day, council will continue its discussion and is expected to vote on adopting the proposal at a rescheduled and relocated regular meeting that will take place at 894 Water St., site of the former city hall building and one-time Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC headquarters.
The alternative location for the rescheduled meeting on Thursday was chosen in anticipation of a large audience.
“We would not be surprised if there are a larger number of people in attendance for that meeting than the seating capacity at the current city hall allows,” City Manager Maryann Menanno said after the meeting was rescheduled last week.
The timing change became necessary when a “glitch” resulted in the agenda for the meeting not being accessible on the city’s website at least 24 hours prior to the meeting, according to Menanno. Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act requires that agendas be posted publicly, including on an agency’s website, at least 24 hours before meetings are held. Failure to do so can leave actions taken by the agency — such as adopting a climate action plan — open to legal challenge, according to Menanno.
Had council gone through with its meeting last week and adopted the plan, she said, “We think there would have been a high probability of it being challenged.”
The proposed climate action plan was unanimously recommended for consideration and adoption by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in early March. The vote came after a task force of volunteers conducted a greenhouse gas inventory of the city and developed the plan over the course of more than two years.
The work was supported by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and ICLEI, an international nonprofit that works with local governments to promote sustainable practices. Meadville was part of the state’s second cohort of municipalities and agencies enrolled in DEP’s local climate action program.
“Once they complete their plans, municipalities are eligible for free services from an energy management consultant, coordinated by DEP, to determine the most effective first steps to reduce emissions,” according to a DEP press release that announced the latest round of participants last month.
Since being forwarded to council, however, progress on the climate action plan has stalled. It was the main topic of discussion at council’s April 13 study session and was debated at the April 21 regular meeting. The plan, along with a possible motion for adoption, was once again on the agenda for council’s May 4 regular meeting.
Throughout these discussions, council members Jim Roha and Autumn Vogel have led somewhat polarized discussions. Roha, who opposes the plan, has argued that climate-related policy should be the work of county government or regional initiatives. Vogel, on the other hand, has supported the proposal, citing the numerous opportunities for public input that were built into the years-long development process.
Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight has expressed skepticism, wondering if the plan could act as an obstacle to luring business to the city. Mayor Jaime Kinder and council member Gretchen Myers have voiced support for the plan but did not support moving forward with a vote on the plan. Thus, when Vogel called for a vote to adopt the proposal at council’s May 4 meeting, the motion failed when no other member seconded it.
Instead, Kinder called for an additional two weeks of public input. More than 60 responses were delivered to council at its May 18 meeting, nearly every one of them expressing support for the plan. Several residents have also appeared in person at recent council meetings to offer criticism of the plan.
