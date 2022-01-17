Deaths
Debbie K. Jones, 59, Okeechobee, Fla.
James L. Miller, 92, Meadville
James E. Morell, 58, Meadville
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 17, 2022 @ 8:11 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.