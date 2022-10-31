Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 6:17 am
Deaths
• Jeanne Aaron, 102, Blooming Valley
• Anna Janice Easler, 87, Greenville
• Alberta Lee "Tootie" (Peterson) Redfoot, 84, Clarks Mills
• Christopher M. Turner, 53, Meadville
