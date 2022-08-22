Deaths

• James Glover, 73, Meadville

• ​​Edith Campbell Rabell, 99, Meadville

• Shirley A. Wilkinson, 90, Meadville

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you