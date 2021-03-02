The death of an Ohio man whose body was found in western Crawford County last week has been ruled accidental.
Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell made the ruling on David Anderson's death following an autopsy Monday in Erie.
Anderson, 28, of Andover, was found deceased Thursday in North Shenango Township along a former railroad right-of-way between Crom and Leach roads. All-terrain vehicle riders found the body shortly before 6 p.m. and contacted authorities.
Anderson's death was ruled accidental due to cardiorespiratory failure caused by hypothermia due to environmental exposure, Schell said.
Anderson's heart and lung systems failed to function properly due to hypothermia, Schell said. Hypothermia occurs when a person’s body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
It was unknown how long Anderson may have been exposed to the weather, the coroner added.
Anderson was reported missing to the Andover Police Department on Feb. 7.
Anderson had been dropped off in the Espyville area of North Shenango Township about noon Feb. 6, according to a posting on the department’s Facebook page on Feb. 10. He last was seen by witnesses walking on Leach Road, reportedly wearing a pink/white hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and blue tennis shoes, the posting reads.
Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover is handling Anderson's funeral arrangements, Schell said.
