HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The death of an Erie County man whose body was found in a Crawford County nature trail area over the weekend remains under investigation by authorities.
The body of Cody Davison, 26, of West Springfield, was found early Saturday morning in a wooded area at the Helen B. Katz Nature Area off Rogers Ferry Road in Hayfield Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. State police had been called to the area around 9:10 p.m. Friday for a report of a missing person.
Davison's body was discovered in the nature area around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced deceased at the scene just before 4 a.m. Saturday by the Crawford County Coroner's Office.
Preliminary results from an autopsy conducted Sunday in Erie by Dr. Eric Vey, a forensic pathologist, found severe to terminal hypothermia, Eric Coston, a deputy coroner of Crawford County, said.
Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposures to very cold temperatures, according to the Centers for Disease Control's website. Prolonged exposure causes the body to lose heat faster than it’s produced, which leads to lower body temperature, according to the CDC. Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the person unable to think clearly or move well, according to the CDC.
A final ruling on Davison's death has not been made pending further test results, according to Coston.
Davison was in the area visiting friends when Davison and a friend went for a walk on the trail in the Katz Nature Area, both Coston and Trooper Kevin Geibel, an investigator with the state police at Meadville, said.
Davison and the friend got separated after the friend turned back, but Davison kept walking, Geibel said. Davison then apparently became disoriented in the woods, Geibel said.
"He wasn't dressed for the weather," Coston said of Davison. While Davison wore a coat, he had no gloves and only had a baseball-style cap for a hat, Coston said.
The temperature Friday night was 7 degrees Fahrenheit and went down to 5 degrees by early Saturday morning at Port Meadville Airport, according to the National Weather Service's automated weather station at the airport. Wind chills ranged from minus-3 to minus-6 degrees during the same period, according to the weather station.
"He had left the trail and had fallen through ice several times," Coston said of Davison.
The 552-acre Helen B. Katz Nature Area is owned by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. The area has Cussewago Creek running through a portion of it, hemlock forest, several ponds, wetlands and old fields, according to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy's website.
Edder Funeral Home Inc. of Girard is handling funeral arrangements, the Crawford County Coroner's Office said.
Pennsylvania State Police Troop E Major Case Team initially was activated for the incident. Meadville Police Department, Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, Hayfield Township and Vernon Central volunteer fire departments and Meadville Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
