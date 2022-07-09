President Joe Biden demanded gas stations lower their prices over Independence Day weekend.
“My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril,” the president wrote in a tweet. “Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. and do it now.”
Gas prices have soared this year — hitting about about $5 a gallon in many parts of the country before starting to back off a little recently. Prices in the Meadville area hit $5.09 for a brief time in early June and are now about $4.80 per gallon. The nationwide average is about $4.81 per gallon.
Roughly 95 percent of America’s 145,000 service stations are owned not by major fuel refiners but by independent retailers licensed to sell certain brands of gas, according to the Chicago Tribune.
And those mom-and-pop convenience stores make most of their money off lottery tickets, soda and chips, or automotive repairs — not gasoline.
Two independent gas station owners in the area back those profit margins up.
Their profits range from about 5 cents to 15 cents per gallon sold after factoring in all costs — including purchase price, transportation costs, regulation fees and taxes.
The federal tax is 18 cents per gallon on gasoline while Pennsylvania’s tax adds another whopping 57.6 cents per gallon.
“It’s a loss-leader type of situation,” John Bausch, owner of Bausch’s Service Station in Cambridge Springs, said of fuel sales.
While gasoline is offered, Bausch relies on vehicle mechanical services for the bulk of his business, as well as small-scale convenience store items and some lottery sales.
“When gasoline was selling down the street at $5 a gallon I was at $5.19,” Bausch said. “They were selling it for cheaper than I could buy it.”
Bausch said his profit margin is 5 to 8 cents per gallon — if he’s lucky.
“There’s the taxes for each gallon sold. There’s a delivery fee of 3.5 cents per gallon. The state has a 1-cent per gallon underground storage tank fee,” he said.
Plus, the current market situation has gasoline prices fluctuating, according to Indy Patel, manager of the Quick Stop convenience store in Meadville.
“The price (of gasoline) changes every day now,” Patel said of the petroleum market in general. “We may make 10 to 15 cents a gallon, but we have other items in the store we rely on.”
Like Bausch, selling gasoline is a draw to get people to come in, Patel said. But, the business relies on the sale of snacks, prepared foods, drinks and cigarettes from its convenience store to make money.
“We have to adjust our price to the local market,” he said of gasoline sales. “We could try to sell it for a higher cost, but then nobody would buy it.”
