Candidates in the May 18 primary election only have until Tuesday to submit their candidacy announcement to The Meadville Tribune.
The Tribune will print a candidacy announcement at no charge, but all announcements must be received by Tuesday.
Nominating petitions for the primary election are being circulated through Tuesday. Nomination petitions must be filed with the Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Tribune will accept candidate announcements only until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The policy ensures candidates are treated equally and prevents last-minute announcements, which may be viewed as giving an unfair advantage to that candidate.
Announcements may be emailed to kgushard@meadvilletribune.com; faxed to (814) 724-8755; mailed to 947 Federal Court, Meadville, Pa. 16335; or delivered to the Tribune office.