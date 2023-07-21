If you vaguely recall hearing something about Real ID requirements, you haven’t imagined it.
It’s still happening. The new deadline is May 7, 2025.
Initially, the deadline to get your Real ID, identification that will be necessary to fly or access some federal facilities, was in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted that plan as it shut down departments of motor vehicles where folks could obtain it.
According to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the latest extension is needed to “address the lingering impacts of the covid-19 pandemic” that have created vast backlogs for state motor vehicle departments.
“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a Real ID-compliant license or identification card,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”
When Real ID goes into effect in 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. The most common alternative ID is a passport, according to Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.
The requirement was first passed by Congress in the early 2000s.
The 2005 Real ID Act is meant to “inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fake or fraudulently obtained driver’s licenses and identification cards,” Farbstein said.
In Pennsylvania, Real ID cards are available to those who want them.
Real ID cards are optional for Pennsylvanians. If you do not get a Real ID, you must have an alternate form of federally acceptable identification, such as a valid passport or military ID, to board domestic commercial flights and enter certain federal facilities after May 7, 2025, according to Diego Sandino, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
You don’t need a Real ID to drive, vote, access hospitals, visit the post office, access federal courts or apply/receive federal benefits.
With plenty of time ahead of the 2025 deadline, PennDOT recommends getting documents together now, in case you discover you’re missing something, like a birth certificate.
Federal regulations require that PennDOT must verify original versions or certified copies of documents before issuing the ID. These include the following:
Proof of identity:
• An original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the state office of vital records with a raised/embossed seal — issued by an authorized government agency
• A valid, unexpired U.S. Passport or passport card
Proof of Social Security number:
• A Social Security card
• A W-2 form
• A SSA-1099 form
• A non-SSA-1099 form
• A pay stub
Two proofs of current, physical PA address:
• A current, unexpired PA license or ID
• A Pennsylvania vehicle registration, auto insurance card or utility bill with the same name and address
Proof of all legal name changes (if applicable):
• A certified marriage certificate, court order, or adoption decree issued by your county’s family court
PennDOT says it does not have a process to pre-scan and upload Real ID documents from home.
So, Pennsylvanians must take their documents to a Driver Licensing Center for verification in person.
“PennDOT will never ask for nor accept any identity documents over the internet for any reason,” the department warned. “Any website claiming to provide this service is not affiliated with PennDOT. Customers should not submit any images of personal documents to such websites as they will not be transmitted to PennDOT and could be used for fraudulent purposes.
“Through our website, customers may apply for pre-verification if their documents are already on file with PennDOT. However, this process will not ask you to scan and upload documents,” the department said.
