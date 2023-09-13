Delinquent county taxpayers who have property listed on the Crawford County tax upset sale must make payment or payment arrangements with the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau on or before Sept. 21 to have the property removed from this year’s sale.
All payments must be made with certified funds or cash in order to remove the property from the sale list, according to Christine Krzysiak, director of the Tax Claim Bureau.
Monday is the last day to pay with a credit or debit card in person at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville. Online credit or debit payments will be available until 11 p.m. that day.
The bureau’s annual tax upset sale of properties with overdue taxes of three years or longer is Sept. 22. Required bidder preregistration closed on Tuesday, per Pennsylvania Act 33 of 2021.
The Tax Claim Bureau/County Treasurer’s Office will be closed Sept. 22 until after the tax sale is completed.
• More information: Contact the Tax Claim Bureau Office at (814) 333-7332.
