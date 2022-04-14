The deadline for registered voters to apply to vote by mail for Pennsylvania’s May primary election now is less than one month away.
Applications for either a mail-in or an absentee ballot must be completed by 5 p.m. May 10, according to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman.
For Crawford County voters, applications must be returned to the Office of Elections and Voter Services, Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
On May 17, Pennsylvania voters will select their party nominees for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives plus governor, lieutenant governor, all state House seats, state Senate seats in even-numbered districts, and Democratic and Republican State Committee.
The Pennsylvania Department of State’s candidate database shows candidates who are running for office.
Because Pennsylvania has closed primary elections, only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans may vote for their party nominees to run in the November general election.
“Every eligible voter should have access to the ballot box,” Secretary Chapman said. “For those who either cannot physically get to their polling place on Election Day or prefer not to do so, voting by mail is a secure, accessible option.”
To date, nearly 700,000 voters in Pennsylvania have applied either for a mail-in or absentee ballot for the primary. In Crawford County, more than 3,000 voters have done so.
Any eligible registered Pennsylvania voters may request a mail-in ballot. They may do so online or download and print an application from the Department of State’s website. Voters do not have to provide any reason for requesting a mail-in ballot.
Absentee ballots are for voters who will be away from their home municipality on Election Day or who have a disability or illness that prevents them from going to the polls.
Voters may apply for an absentee ballot online or download and print an application from the department’s website.
Upon receiving the mail ballot, voters should:
• Fill out the ballot by following the instructions on how to mark selections.
• Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope that says “official ballot.” Do not make any stray marks on the envelope.
• Seal the inner secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope.
• Sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outside of the outer return envelope.
Under Pennsylvania law, voters are only allowed to mail or return their own ballot to their county board of elections.
County boards of election offices must receive all completed mail ballots — whether they are mail-in or absentee ballots — by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 17.
Mail ballots received after that time, even if postmarked by 8 p.m. May 17, will not count, Chapman said.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
• More information about all voting options: Visit vote.pa.gov or call, toll-free, (877) 868-3772, or (877) VOTESPA.