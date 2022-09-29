COCHRANTON — Trusted Company, a Chestnut mare with a white blaze and two white hooves, makes her home at Bright Futures Farm near Cochranton.
At the age of 33, she doesn’t do much except eat, sleep and mosey about.
The name may mean nothing to most people. But when horse lovers and even those who aren’t into equines hear the name of her father, they will recognize a world-famous champion.
Her father is the iconic Secretariat, the thoroughbred racehorse who was the ninth winner of the Triple Crown and set records for the fastest time in all three races.
Secretariat is second on the list of Top 100 U.S. Racing Horses of the 20th Century, and a movie was made about his life and achievements.
Secretariat died on Oct. 4, 1989 at the age of 19.
Trusted Company was born on Valentine’s Day that year.
Although it was hoped she would be a great racer like her father, Trusted Company was not. As a 4-year-old, she raced at the Birmingham Race Course, but only finished 12th. So, with no future in racing, she was sent to the breeding stock. She had her first foal, a colt, in 1995. She was kept at several farms before being housed at a farm in New Jersey.
She may have died there had Bev Dee not intervened. “She was in a bad situation” there, Dee said. A friend contacted Dee about the horse and it was soon brought to the Cochranton-area farm.
That was in 2018 and it was there the horse found a “bright future.”
Bright Futures Farms, 238 Old Franklin Pike, Cochranton, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2000. It is a sanctuary for neglected, abused or elderly horses, but it also is home to cats whose owners could no longer take care of them. Currently, Trusted Company is one of 15 horses at the farm, which also has 13 cats.
Telling the history of how Bright Futures Farm came to be, Dee said she was surfing the internet one day and saw a story about a farm in Kentucky that housed horses. She was always a “fan of thoroughbreds,” so decided to see the farm in person. She was very impressed with the work the farm did and decided she “had to do something to make a difference.” So, she sold her home in Butler, quit her corporate job, did a lot of research, and bought a house near Cochranton. That became Bright Futures Farm, named after her first horse, Brite Decision. She then accepted all types of horses, saving them from “abuse, neglect or slaughter.”
All the animals are examined by a veterinarian, a farrier and an equine dentist.
She is one of seven volunteers who operate the farm.
The annual budget is between $80,000 and $90,000, she said. Funds are raised through donations — no state or federal money — as well as sale of merchandise. Funds are used to purchase food and care for the animals.
There are items for sale such as pictures, locks of hair of Trusted Company, and an “autographed” picture with her hoof print. An auction is held periodically with specialty items as well.
In addition to having a good home, Trusted Company has her own Facebook page. Dee said the horse does what “all elderly horses do” — sleep, eat and mosey.
Dee said many people have made donations to the organization — often in memory of a special horse lover or in honor of someone as well.
Other horse loves have “adopted” one of the animals and make monthly donations to pay for the animal’s care.
“None can be ridden,” she said, adding they’re “all retired.”
The six volunteers spend most of the time “scooping poop,” she said with a laugh. However, that’s an important job as the barn must be cleaned daily. Although she would love more helpers, she said she can’t add any right now as they would not have enough work for them and that they would be tripping over each other.
She’s very pleased with the success of Bright Futures Farm and has no regrets about leaving the corporate world and working from home. She is happy with how the public — both horse lovers and non-horse lovers — have responded to the program which allows horses who may otherwise be euthanized to now enjoy a comfortable life.
Dee welcomes visitors to the farm in the summer — by appointment.
• More information: Visit brightfuturesfarm.org/donate.html or Facebook (Bright Futures Farm).
