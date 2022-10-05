HARMONSBURG — A public hearing on conversion of Conneaut Lake Park’s property into a family recreational vehicle (RV) park now is set for later this month before the Summit Township Zoning Hearing Board.
Keldon Holdings LLC, owner of the amusement park property since March 2021, wants to add more than 460 RV sites, related facilities and recreation sites.
For the project to move forward as proposed, Keldon needs both a special exception and a variance from the board.
Keldon wants a variance from a 70-foot setback requirement from perimeter property lines and public roadways. The 70-foot setback is required for RV parks under the township zoning code.
The public hearing is set for Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. before the Summit Township Zoning Hearing Board at the township building in Harmonsburg.
The Conneaut Lake Park property is located in a B-1 business zone which permits RV parks under Summit’s zoning code with township approval.
A public hearing Sept. 21 on the plan was adjourned by the board without a ruling due to inconsistencies found in the township’s zoning ordinance.
At issue at the time was whether the zoning hearing board or the township’s board of supervisors had jurisdiction.
RV parks are permitted by special exceptions within a B-1 business district with special exceptions acted upon by the zoning hearing board.
Another section of the township’s zoning code states RV parks are a conditional use in a B-1 business district with conditional uses acted upon by supervisors.
At the Sept. 21 hearing, Todd Joseph, Keldon’s owner, told the zoning hearing board that the change to an RV park is needed to create residual income for the property.
Keldon’s preliminary master plan map adds 109 RV sites west of Route 618 to the park’s Camperland property, with as many as 360 new 2,000-square-foot RV cabin sites added east of Route 618 on the amusement park land.
A swimming pool with both a kiddie pool and splash pad would be added plus a miniature golf course and the amusement park’s fabled carousel.
