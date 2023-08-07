The reopening date for Pymatuning State Park’s revamped Tuttle Point Campground remains unknown as summer starts its slide toward fall.
“We plan to open this year yet, but we just don’t know when,” said Dan Bickel, the park’s superintendent. “It’s supply chain issues. We hope to get the campground open before camping ends at the end of October.”
One thing is sure, though — no swimming at Tuttle Point Beach this summer.
“Our beaches close Labor Day and we’re already into August,” Bickel said.
After Tuttle Point was closed by the state in 2009 in a cost-cutting move, work on an $8 million revitalization began in the summer of 2022.
It had been expected to reopen this spring, but supply chain issues pushed the reopening to July and now to a date that’s still to be determined, according to Bickel.
Holdups on completion are related to electrical power and water supply.
Special-sized water piping remains on back order, Bickel said. The pipe is needed to transfer water from the campground’s two wells to the water tower and from the tower to the distribution system.
Also, only two of four electric meters for the water system have arrived and been installed. One meter is needed for the water wells and another for beach’s bathhouse, he said.
Final paving work at the campground also needs to be completed.
“It’s frustrating for the campers and for us, too, but it’s life in today’s world,” Bickel said.
Tuttle Point Campground’s eventual reopening will return Pymatuning State Park to a total of three campgrounds, joining Jamestown and Linesville.
When Tuttle Point does reopen it will have 112 campsites spread out over two loops instead of the previous 201 sites over three loops.
Tuttle Point will have a new main restroom and shower building for the campground, a smaller restroom for the beach at Tuttle Point, a new handicapped-accessible fishing pier, and a new boat launch at the campground.
As part of the revitalization there’s a new building for the water treatment plant, new water and sewage lines, and a new sewage pumping station. The campground’s 75,000-gallon water tank also is refurbished.
