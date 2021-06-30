COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Junior Fair Board has announced a change in the Second Chalk Walk Event on the Green Ways Walking Trail around Lions Park. The dates will be July 5-9 for chalk drawing due to the projected heat and probability of rain this coming week.
The theme is “What can you see at the Cochranton Community Fair?”
Chalk drawing artists are invited to register now for 15 feet or 30 feet section by calling Peggy Massung at (814) 425-2207. Please leave a message with your name and contact number.
There are limited spaces at this “bring your own chalk” event. Your area will be assigned at random. You will receive the number of your area on the trail from a return call after registering. Drawing may be accomplished any day of the week weather permitting during the time frame. They are to be finished at the end of July 9 for viewing and will remain until they are washed away.