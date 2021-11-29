The first act for next year's Crawford County Fair has been finalized.
"America’s Got Talent" winner Darci Lynne will perform at the fair on Aug. 21.
“We are excited to once again offer the quality entertainment the Crawford County Fair has become known for. We have added a show that will appeal to kids, families and adults of all ages,” said Fair Board President Dean Maynard. “Darci Lynne is a phenomenal young entertainer with her ventriloquism and singing skills. This will be a year you won't want to miss the line up the fair has to offer.”
Lynne, a singer/ventriloquist, is the youngest contestant to win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent," getting over 67 million views on AGT’s YouTube page and the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show, promoters said.
In 2018, she kicked off her national tour selling out her first headlining family friendly show in just 6 minutes and added shows to meet the overwhelming demand. On the heels of a record-breaking 2020, Lynne has kicked off her 2021 national tour, “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They're Not).”
Tickets will be available through Etix, the fair's ticket agent starting on Saturday. Tickets will only be available online at crawfordcountyfairpa.com, or by calling the Etix Call Center at (800) 514-3849.
No date for purchasing tickets in person has been announced.