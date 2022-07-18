VERNON TOWNSHIP — A gas leak at Walmart led to a brief store closure Sunday.
The leak occurred when a piece of Walmart equipment damaged the store’s “house” line, according to a National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. spokeswoman. Repairs to the house line, the portion of a gas line on the customer’s side of the meter, are the responsibility of the customer.
In a post at 12:58 p.m., the social media account of the Meadville Walmart announced the store was closed “until further notice.” No cause was given for the closure.
In a follow-up post at 2:09 p.m., the store’s Facebook page announced, “We are back open for business!”
The message then offered thanks to fire department and National Fuel responders, as well as the Walmart employees at the store.
A manager at the Meadville Walmart store declined to provide any information regarding the incident.
“National Fuel responded, investigated and found no gas readings in the building,” a National Fuel spokeswoman said in an email to The Meadville Tribune.
