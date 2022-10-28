VERNON TOWNSHIP — Damage was minor in a Thursday morning kitchen fire at a home in Shady Acres Mobile Home park.
The fire at 16215 N. Shady Acres Drive happened inside a vent of a microwave oven in the kitchen at 11 a.m., Chief Donie Grinnell of Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department said.
The microwave wasn’t in use, but the home owner noticed a small glow inside the vent which was a minor fire, Grinnell said.
The fire was extinguished by the owner using a fire extinguisher, he said.
Vernon Central and Conneaut Lake volunteer fire departments and Meadville Central Fire Department were called to the scene.
Grinnell said fire damage was minor and confined to the microwave and a wall area of the kitchen.
There were no injuries reported.
Firemen returned to quarters at 11:45 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.