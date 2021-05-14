WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — The 49th Annual Crawford County Dairy Princess Pageant will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pleasantview Alliance Church.
The event is open to the public and there is no admission fee. Pageant contestants will present speeches and skits, and the dairy maid will speak. The junior representatives will also present a puppet show.
A farewell will be held to past princess Abagail Bryan and the two junior representatives, Hannah Lyons and Casey Costello.
Contestants for the title of 2021 Crawford County Dairy Princess this year are Emma Morrell of Cochranton and Karissa Petruso of Conneaut Lake. Also participating in the pageant are Dairy Maid Sydney Preston of Centerville and Dairy Misses Emma Waddell of Townville, Holly Wetherell of Linesville and Cecile Preston of Centerville.
The church is located at 16233 State Route 86.