Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.