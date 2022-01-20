The troopers who shot a 22-year-old man at his Saegertown-area home while serving an arrest warrant will not face charges in the incident, Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday.
Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo found that the troopers were justified in their use of force, according to the state police press release.
Justin Michael Burlingham was shot Dec. 26 at approximately 7:15 p.m. when police arrived at his Hayfield Township residence in the 18,000 block of Birch Drive. The officers were there to serve a warrant for charges related to an alleged domestic incident at the same location the previous day.
Troopers arriving at the residence encountered Burlingham armed with a gun, according to earlier police statements on the incident.
The statement released Tuesday states that Burlingham brandished his weapon “in the direction of a trooper.” Troopers then discharged their firearms, striking him.
After Burlingham was shot, troopers rendered first aid, according to police, and he was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Burlingham was committed to Crawford County jail Dec. 29 and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino the same day. He faces six misdemeanor charges stemming from the Dec. 25 incident: two counts of terrorist threats, two counts of simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering a child. He also faces two summary counts of harassment.
Burlingham has not been charged in the Dec. 26 incident.
Burlingham remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $35,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 11 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.