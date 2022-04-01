Rianna Czech of Conneautville has announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for the 50th District seat in the Pennsylvania Senate in the May primary.
The 50th District covers all of Crawford and Mercer counties and a portion of Lawrence County.
Czech said she will advocate for state funding to return to schools and for affordable health insurance and prescription drug prices. Czech wants to bring creative ideas to revitalize the district’s economy.
She was raised in Corry on a dairy farm, and at age 17, joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. While serving eight years in the National Guard, she received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
Czech said she is running because she believes a person’s ZIP code shouldn’t determine how well their children are educated.
Czech said a person shouldn’t have to put off seeking medical care because the cost is too high, and that fixing the economy will help foster growth within our communities.