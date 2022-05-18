The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northwest Region will host a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) informational session in Warren County at the Russell Township Volunteer Fire Hall,, 66 Perrigo Lane, Russell, today from 6 to 8 p.m.
At this meeting, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will provide information to the public regarding Chronic Wasting Disease and the status of Disease Management Area (DMA) 5. The open house format will provide an opportunity to learn more about this disease. Attendees will be encouraged to interact with regional staff and wildlife biologists in small breakout sessions to address questions they have.
To learn more about CWD in Pennsylvania online, go to https://bit.ly/3w2sShq.
