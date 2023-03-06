Brian E. Custard of East Mead Township has announced his candidacy for a seat on PENNCREST School Board in the May 16 primary.
Custard plans to cross-file in the election and will seek nominations of both the Democratic and Republican parties.
Custard is a minister who is pastor of Barkeyville Church of God in Venango County.
Custard’s vision for PENNCREST “includes creating an environment of cooperation, advancing educational experiences for all students, parents and teachers, excluding CRT (critical race theory), woke agendas, progressive politics or socialism,” he said in making his announcement.
Custard said he will promote reading, writing, arithmetic and history “as it happened, not how it has been reconstructed by those with plans to rewrite the past.”
Gender dysphoria and sexual preference have no place being promoted in our schools,” Custard said. “Parents can explain these issues to their children as they see fit.”
Custard was a radio broadcaster for more than 30 years with Meadville stations WZPR-FM, WMGW-AM and WUZZ-FM.
A U.S. Army veteran, he earned a bachelor’s degree in religious studies in 2017 from Mercyhurst University and was elected pastor of Barkeyville Church of God in 2019.
He and his wife, Joanne B. Helides, are parents to three sons and have five grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.