Karen Custard has been named Channellock Inc.’s 2022 Falcon Award winner by her fellow workers at the Meadville-based hand tool company.
The Falcon Award recognizes a Channellock associate who consistently practices strong decision-making skills and efficient work habits to make the company a safer, more productive and positive place to work.
As an administrative assistant with more than 14 years at Channellock, Custard is the first person that staff and visitors meet at the company’s South Main Street plant.
She even has earned the unofficial title of “Director of First Impressions” from her peers, according to the company.
Custard said she just loves what she does.
“Growing up in Meadville, Channellock Inc. has always been a central part of my community,” Custard said. “I am incredibly grateful to work for a company that embodies the same values and beliefs as my country: hard work, perseverance and innovation.”
Custard said she appreciated working for “a great company and for creating a process for associates to spotlight someone they feel embodies the Channellock Way.”
Jon DeArment, Channellock’s president and chief operating officer, said the company is honored to have Custard recognized for her commitment to the Channellock family and way of life.
“This award showcases Channellock Inc. associates that embrace the efficiency and vision of a falcon in order to move our company into a bright and exciting future,” DeArment said. “Without hardworking team members like Karen and our other 2022 Falcon nominees, we wouldn’t be here today.”
Custard received the 2022 Falcon Award during ceremonies held at Waldameer Park in Erie earlier this month.
