CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — Cussewago Township will hold its annual spring cleanup day for residents on April 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building, 23748 N. Mosiertown Road.
Examples of accepted items include furniture, mowers and bikes.
Items that are not accepted include wet household garbage, bricks, rocks, concrete, junk vehicles/boats, hazardous items/chemicals, commercial/industrial/contractor waste or shingles.
Certain items will be recycled at a cost, such as televisions, computers, monitors and peripherals. To help recoup recycling fees, a $5-per-item fee will be imposed for each small item dropped off.
There is a limit of three for larger items, such as refrigerators and console televisions, and will impose a charge of $10 per item.
Small passenger and light truck tires will be accepted at a charge of $4.50 each. Large truck tires or tires on rims will not be accepted.
A Relay for Life team will be onsite providing food for donations.
• More information: Call (814) 763-3322.