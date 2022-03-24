CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — Cussewago Township will hold its annual spring cleanup day for residents on April 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building, 23748 N. Mosiertown Road.

Examples of accepted items include furniture, mowers and bikes.

Items that are not accepted include wet household garbage, bricks, rocks, concrete, junk vehicles/boats, hazardous items/chemicals, commercial/industrial/contractor waste or shingles.

Certain items will be recycled at a cost, such as televisions, computers, monitors and peripherals. To help recoup recycling fees, a $5-per-item fee will be imposed for each small item dropped off.

There is a limit of three for larger items, such as refrigerators and console televisions, and will impose a charge of $10 per item.

Small passenger and light truck tires will be accepted at a charge of $4.50 each. Large truck tires or tires on rims will not be accepted.

A Relay for Life team will be onsite providing food for donations.

More information: Call (814) 763-3322.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you