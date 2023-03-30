CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — Cussewago Township will hold its cleanup day on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building, 23748 N. Mosiertown Road, Saegertown.
Acceptable items will include furniture, mowers and bikes. Items that will not be accepted include wet household garbage, bricks, rocks, concrete, junk vehicles or boats, hazardous items or chemicals, commercial, industrial or contractor waste, or shingles.
Certain items will be recycled at a cost, such as televisions, computers, monitors, printers and peripherals. To help recoup recycling fees, a $5-per-item fee will be imposed for each small item dropped off. With a limit of three, larger items such as refrigerators and console TVs will be charged $10 per item. Small passenger and light truck tires (no large truck tires or tires on rims) will be accepted with a charge of $6 each.
• More information: Call (814) 763-3322.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.