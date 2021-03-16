CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — Cussewago Township will hold its annual cleanup day for residents from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 at the township building, 23748 N. Mosiertown Road, Saegertown.
Acceptable items will include furniture, mowers, bikes, etc. Items that are not accepted include wet household garbage, bricks, rocks, concrete, junk vehicles/boats, hazardous items/chemicals, commercial/industrial/contractor waste or shingles. Certain items will be recycled at a cost, such as televisions, computers and monitors, and peripherals. To help recoup recycling fees, a $5 per item fee will be imposed for each small item dropped off. With a limit of three, larger items such as refrigerators (without Freon), stoves or console televisions will be charged $10 per item. Small passenger and light truck tires (no large truck tires or tires on rims) will be accepted with a charge of $4 each.
A Relay for Life team will be onsite providing food.
• More information: Call (814) 763-3322.