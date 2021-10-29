CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — A 2022 bridge replacement project in Cussewago Township means a more than 10-mile detour during construction, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
PennDOT has plans online now for a bridge replacement that carries Skeltontown Road over a tributary of French Creek in Cussewago Township. The bridge is located between the intersection of Skeltontown and Plank roads and the intersection of Skeltontown and Capp roads.
Work will replace the existing reinforced concrete slab bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert and include new roadway approaches with updated guiderail and pavement markings. Work is expected to be done in the summer of 2022.
The current bridge, built in 1930, is classified as poor condition, PennDOT said. About 300 vehicles a day use the bridge.
A 10.7-mile detour will be required for approximately five weeks of the project. The detour will use Fry, Hill, Plank and Blystone roads, PennDOT said.
Project plans are online only now through Nov. 15. Plans include digital picture boards and an online comment form. It may be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1.
Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitch Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or (814) 678-7353.