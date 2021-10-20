CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — A two-story home was heavily damaged in a fire of unknown origin Tuesday morning.
The fire at 13985 Pont Road was reported at 9:25. Upon arrival by the first unit of firefighters, the blaze had already burned its way up through the roof of the building, according to Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department Chief Patrick Davis.
Firefighters from Edinboro, Hayfield, Albion, Cranesville, Springboro, Franklin Township and Cambridge Springs volunteer fire departments battled the blaze for about an hour before it was brought under control, Davis said. The homeowners, a husband and wife, were not home when the fire occurred.
"Pretty extensive," Davis said when asked about the damage to the home. "Pretty much everything in there is a total loss. The building is still standing but it's pretty extensive damage."
A cause has not been determined, and an investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is pending. Davis said he doesn't suspect foul play.
Calls to the fire marshals at the state police Erie and Franklin barracks were not returned Tuesday.
The home was insured for the damages, according to Davis.
