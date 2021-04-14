Allegheny College and Hagan Business Machines are partnering to host a curbside community food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
There are two drive-by, drop-off locations: East College Street and North Main Street (at the Allegheny College Pelletier Library) and Hagan Business Machines (17281 Conneaut Lake Road). Individuals can also schedule front-porch, contact-free household pickups.
The food drive benefits Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs, Meadville Community Soup Kitchen, United Faith Fellowship Food Pantry, Center for Family Services Inc., and CHAPS.
Schedule an at-home pick up by calling the Allegheny Civic Engagement Office at (814) 332-5318 or emailing gcs@allegheny.edu.