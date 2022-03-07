Two Crawford County Career and Technical Center (CTC) students recently found the winning ingredients for a statewide restaurant pitch competition.
Four elements in particular proved essential, according to seniors Chloe Hindle and Kirsten Marks. The menu for Aristotle’s, their restaurant concept, uses earth, air, fire and water as a unifying theme. The ancient Greek philosopher for whom the restaurant is named considered those four classical elements to be the basic building blocks of reality.
Hindle and Marks took first place in the restaurant management competition held late last month at the Pennsylvania ProStart Invitational in State College. In May, they will take their pitch — which includes a complete menu, interior decor ideas, an operating hours schedule and overall concept design — to Washington for the National ProStart Invitational.
“It was kind of unbelievable,” chef Tim Brown, who leads the CTC’s culinary arts program, said of seeing his students win. “To hear them call Crawford County for first place, it was kind of like, ‘Wow!’”
Brown’s teams have competed well in recent ProStart Invitational events, racking up a handful of silver medals in multiple events, but no golds. The strong performances included consecutive second-place finishes in the restaurant management event over the past two years. Hindle and Marks were both part of the 2021 team that finished second with The Last Supper, a Renaissance-themed eatery.
For several of the CTC teams, only one obstacle seemed to come in the way of victory: the Milton Hershey School, the private boarding school in Hershey. A team from the Hershey School edged out the CTC’s restaurant management proposal last year and in 2019 a Hershey School team finished first ahead of a CTC team in the culinary arts event.
“They’re pretty hard to beat,” Brown said over the din of culinary arts students inside the CTC’s nearby kitchen classroom last week. “We actually kind of gave up on trying to beat them. We’ve tried that route before, and that didn’t work. So we kind of refocused this year and said let’s forget about them and just put together your restaurant and sure enough …”
Hindle and Marks developed the concept in class, fine tuning menu items linked to the four classical elements and developing their sales pitch as well. The eclectic menu included entrees like cheesy spinach chicken breast representing air and a spicy tofu rice bowl representing fire. For dessert, the choices include the air-element-inspired Dragon’s Breath, fruit-flavored rice puffs chilled in liquid nitrogen, and brownie baked Alaska, which would bring the fire element table-side as diners see the meringue covering flambéed in front of them. Water-element menu options include a garlic lemon baked salmon entree, while potato gnocchi was among the earth-element inspired entrees.
Despite their extensive preparation and their familiarity with the elements, when they faced the judges’ panel of about 15 restaurant industry professionals, it seemed almost as though someone had turned up the heat and drained the moisture from their mouths. After competing virtually last year, Hindle and Marks came armed with posters, PowerPoint slides and flashcards for a pitch of about 12 minutes followed by a grilling from the judges.
“It was kind of stressful,” said Marks, who attends Conneaut Area Senior High when not at the CTC. “We walk in the room and it’s full of about 15 judges who’ve been in the industry their whole lives, who knew the experience, knew how it had to work, and they’re sitting there, blatantly staring at you while you go off and propose this idea to them.”
Practicing in front of classmates who are now in their third-year of a tight-knit program is one thing, according to Hindle, but unfamiliar faces representing decades of experience at the top of Pennsylvania dining is another.
“It was a lot,” agreed Hindle, who attends Meadville Area Senior High. “I think we can both agree it was very shaky. We both fumbled over our words a bit.”
“So it was kind of nerve wracking,” Marks added, “but also a cool experience.”
The duo eventually proved as skillful at managing their nerves as they are at restaurant management, and they both hope to continue developing their skills.
Hindle’s specialty is baking. She’ll be pursuing her interest at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall and hopes to someday run her own bakery.
Marks will attend Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky, to study culinary arts and hotel and restaurant management. She hopes to combine her career with her interest in traveling before possibly turning toward education later down the road.
“I’m excited to see where they’ll be five years from now professionally,” Brown said. “They’ve both got the right stuff to be successful.”