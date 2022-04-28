Students in the Crawford County Career and Technical Center (CTC) cosmetology program know a thing or two — or three — about making people look good, and their accomplishments are making themselves and their school look pretty good as well.
For the third consecutive time, a CTC cosmetology student has won a gold medal at the SkillsUSA Pennsylvania State Leadership Conference.
Trista Robinson, a senior at Maplewood Junior-Senior High, took the top prize in the esthetics competition earlier this month at the Hershey Lodge and Conference Center in Hershey. Robinson joins Olivia Minor and Andrew Locke, who finished first in the cosmetology category in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where Minor and Locke specialized in hair styling, Robinson excels in makeup and will be the first CTC student to advance to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in the esthetics category. If she wins at the competition held in Atlanta from June 20-24, she’ll follow in the footsteps of Locke, who won a gold medal at the national competition last year.
Inside the CTC salon rooms where all three trained, instructor Kristen Deets had a ready explanation for the program’s success in competing against students from all over the state and nation.
“Lots and lots of hard work — so much training,” Deets said as the school day neared an end Tuesday. “We work on it constantly.”
As though to prove her point, Robinson was nearby, applying the early stages of a scalp treatment as part of her preparations for the fast-approaching state credentialing exams that CTC students face.
The work doesn’t stop with the end of the school day. The SkillsUSA process began with district competitions in January, and Deets compared the commitment required to succeed in the process to a part-time job. In fact, Robinson and Deets had been in the CTC shop until 8 the previous evening, working on Robinson’s plans for the national competition.
“It’s the best of the best,” Robinson said, “so I definitely want to go and represent us well.”
Doing so will require more than just a knack for skillful cosmetics application.
For the state competition, Robinson took a 100-question exam that tested her knowledge of skin care and various forms of makeup and gave a presentation on the “fantasy” makeup design she would be creating. Hands-on tasks included a facial, a daytime makeup application and the fantasy design that was required to fit the competition’s Disney theme.
The strongest competitors are well-rounded students, according to Deets, and it helps if they are as creative as Robinson is.
“I knew she was going to rock the fantasy makeup,” Deets said.
For her fantasy design, Robinson drew on the 2015 animated film “Inside Out,” which portrayed an inside view of a young girl’s mind and the personified emotions — each a different color — that make up her personality.
Drawing inspiration from the “thought bubbles” that appeared in posters for the movie, Robinson created a rainbow-like spectrum of colors — purple covering both eyelids and the nose, blending into yellow-orange on the cheeks and green along the chin line, with multiple colors setting off the lips. A scattering of bubbles representing the character’s “core memories,” as she explained in her presentation, seem to drift up the vibrant background toward the model’s forehead, where drawings in makeup of the five emotion characters can be seen.
The movie is one of her favorites, Robinson said, and representing its themes in makeup came naturally.
“I’ve always liked makeup,” she said. “My mom is in the industry as well, so she’s definitely been an inspiration to me as well. I’ve just always loved to create, loved art, so this kind of tied everything that I like together.”
Student competitors
Five Crawford County Career and Technical Center seniors competed at the 2022 SkillsUSA Pennsylvania State Leadership Conference held in Hershey earlier this month. In addition to Trista Robinson’s first-place finish in the esthetics competition, the following students competed:
• Chloe Crawford, Maplewood Junior-Senior High, finished sixth in medical terminology.
• Lucian Hall, Meadville Area Senior High, finished second in electronics technology.
• Kirsten Marks, Conneaut Area Senior High, finished third in culinary arts.
• Sydney Phillips, Conneaut Area Senior High, finished third in nail care.