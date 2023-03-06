Travis Crytzer of Summit Township has announced he is seeking election to Conneaut School Board.
Crytzer plans to cross-file for both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May 16 primary.
“I am inspired to take on this role in order to support the foundation of a bright future for our entire community,” Crytzer said. “I believe that the educational success of our children is a vital building block to that future, and is only achievable through the commitment and investment of the entire school community — directors, administrators, teachers, staff, parents, students, community members, business leaders and taxpayers.”
Crytzer, owner of Blossoms and Blooms Boutique in Linesville and Loeffler’s Flowers and Gifts in Meadville, is a 2001 graduate of the then-Linesville High School.
He then went on to American University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in law and society and a master’s degree in public administration. He interned and worked in politics and public management in Washington, D.C., interning with Congressman Phil English, then working as a lobbyist of medical schools and teaching hospitals focusing on the pending doctor shortage. He also then managed a high-end retail store.
Locally, in addition to be a small-business owner, Crytzer is an active member serving on the boards of Women’s Services Inc. and the Northwest Workforce Development Board and is involved with nonprofit entities in the area.
Crytzer said his public education in Conneaut School District “prepared me for where I am today” through classroom work and skills developed in district-sponsored clubs and activities such as National Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club and Odyssey of the Mind.
He also credited “the dedication of the many educators who not only provided me with valuable knowledge but instilled so many important life lessons.
“Conneaut School District has served our families for generations, and I am confident this tradition of excellence can thrive and continue for generations to come,” he said. “I will do everything in my power to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment for your children as I would for my own nieces and nephews, as well as the necessary support for the families raising them and investing in their successful futures.”
