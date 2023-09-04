The number of dice on display Saturday at New Beginnings Church of God suggested two possible explanations: Either a role-playing table game convention had unexpectedly taken over the parking lot or it was once again time for the annual Cruisin’ for a Cause fundraiser.
Since these dice were the large fuzzy variety — and since pair after pair could be seen suspended from rearview mirrors — the visitors in search of vintage vehicles knew they were in the right place.
In fact, visitors didn’t even have to open their eyes to know they had found what they were looking for. A brief listen for the gurgling sound of carbureted internal combustion coming from late arrivals or the occasional “a-WOOga” from the horn of a restored 1930 Ford Model A was enough to inform them they were surrounded by gearheads and their labors of love.
“They put a lot of time and love into the things,” said Sam Steck of Timeless Creations Screen Printing & Vinyl Graphics in Guys Mills, who, with his wife, Janice, has organized the event for the past 13 years. “They’re just part of American history — back when the cars used to look different. Now they pretty much all look the same, and you can’t tell a Nissan from a Ford.”
About 130 vehicles were registered for the “lucky 13th” edition of the fundraiser to benefit Meadville Community Soup Kitchen, according to Steck. A donation jar was filling with additional funds over the course of the four-hour cruise-in, and Steck was optimistic that more than $2,500 would be raised, much of it via approximately 20 corporate sponsorships.
Among the participants were Randy and Judy Bargar of Guys Mills.
Sitting in their black-with-red-trim 1985 Chevrolet El Camino, a pair of fuzzy red dice hung from the rear view mirror between them, a six suspended a bit higher than a four on the faces toward them. The camaraderie of the event keeps them coming back every year, the couple said.
“It’s like one big happy family up here,” Randy said of the event.
“And it’s for a good cause,” Judy added.
Further along the fleet of souped-up restoration projects, shiny originals that only occasionally see the highway and historical artifacts like a U.S. Army 1967 Jeep M725 ambulance, one corner of the display shined especially bright.
Lined up one after another were 1969 Dodge Coronet; a 1965 Dodge Coronet 440 with extensive modifications to the engine; a light green 1954 Hudson Hornet; and a 1947 Pontiac with white walled tires and “Chief Pontiac” hood ornament gleaming atop the upraised hood.
The show was not all shiny chrome and flawless paint jobs, however.
Nearby, first-time participants Charles Goodall and Michelle McCullough of Meadville were leaning against their entry, a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air that they described as part hot rod and part “rat rod.” The sedan’s black front transitioned with flame-shaped designs to a body that was primarily varying shades of primer gray, contrasting the glossy white and green of the roof.
The couple explained that rat rod refers to classic cars whose owners have intentionally retained a “rustic look” or even a “rusty patina.” In addition to their Chevy, several pickup trucks on display fit the description.
“Like he says,” McCullough said with a nod to Goodall, “it’s like when a car is in its work clothes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.