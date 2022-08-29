Cruisin’ for a Cause, which benefits the Meadville Community Soup Kitchen, will take place at New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
The free, family-friendly event features an all-wheel cruise for classic, unusual or "souped-up" vehicles.
Organizers said there were nearly 200 vehicles registered last year.
The event, which will take place rain or shine, will have a food drive and donation collection to benefit Meadville Community Soup Kitchen. There also will be door prizes, a DJ playing classic tunes, T-shirt sales, food vendors and more.
Vehicle registration and admission are free, and the first 50 to donate a nonperishable food item and register a vehicle will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.
