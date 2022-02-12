Wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket, orange vest, white knit hat and yellow gloves and armed with a hand-held stop sign the size of a pizza peel, Carole Zimmerman was easy to spot at the corner Washington and Clark streets.
You don’t want to blend in when you’re leading school kids across busy streets as one of the crossing guards stationed at 16 intersections around Meadville.
“I enjoy it, I really do,” Zimmerman, 66, said of the job she has held for 31 years. “I love being around kids.”
Zimmerman loves the job enough to brave winter weather each morning from 7 to 8 a.m. and each afternoon from about 2:15 to 3 p.m. It’s the one part of the job she doesn’t like. She gets summers off, but would prefer a break in the winter.
“That’s when I really appreciate them the most,” said Sgt. Vince Trenga of Meadville Police department, who coordinates the crossing guard program in his role as school safety officer for Crawford Central School District. “It’s not usually a hard job, but it can be in bad weather. They really step up and they’re out there in all conditions.”
If he could, Trenga might like to clone Zimmerman. Since he can’t, he’s always on the lookout for additional full-time staff members and substitutes available when needed. Throughout the current school year, he said, the crossing guard corps has consistently been one person short and has been forced to rely on substitutes.
Trenga didn’t think the shortage was pandemic-related. He said full-time crossing guards are paid about $22 per day.
“There is a challenge to finding good, reliable school crossing guards,” Trenga said. “Hiring crossing guards is a process. Each applicant is required to complete an oral interview, physical, and four background checks.”
Finding the right sort of people pays off for students and parents, according to Trenga. Staff members take pride in their work and do more than just help kids cross the street. They anticipate dangers and report issues that could affect pedestrians, according to Trenga. Crossing guards regularly call in everything from traffic conditions to bee nests — like the one that nearly resulted in one of Zimmerman’s walkers swallowing a bee a few years ago.
“He coughed it out and cried, but he was fine,” Zimmerman recalled.
As she waited for students on Tuesday afternoon, the day was about 24 degrees and sunny. Zimmerman stood at the southwest corner of the Washington and Clark intersection, where a narrow channel had been shoveled through more than a foot of snow on the sidewalk. The pedestrian signal at the crossing beeped steadily in the background.
A layer of uneven ice and snow an inch or so thick stretched down the Washington Street sidewalk and continued around the corner down Clark Street. Precarious paths had been carved or trampled through piles of plowed snow to connect the sidewalk to the crosswalks on the two nearby streets.
“I wish people would clear the sidewalks better,” Zimmerman said. She has been stationed at the intersection for about the past 10 years and is able to walk to work from her nearby home.
Before this intersection, she spent years at Park Avenue and Willow Street and also worked where Baldwin Street meets North Main Street across from First District Elementary. The oblique angle of the latter intersection, combined with the number of students and high volume of traffic made for a more challenging afternoon than her current station.
These days, she typically sees about seven students from Second District Elementary. Buses drop off two groups of students a block south on Clark Street, then they make their way north to where Zimmerman waits. In recent years she has often found herself crossing with the children of students she helped decades ago. Sometimes a high school student she crossed with when they were younger will happen by and they wait to cross with Zimmerman out of old habit and so they can chat.
While she doesn’t enjoy the cold weather, Zimmerman said her one gripe with drivers is cell phone usage. She was nearly struck by a driver who was using a cell phone at the Washington and Clark intersection a few years ago, she said.
“My hands were on the hood of their car,” she said. “I thought, ‘He’s going to stop, he’s going to stop — no, he’s not going to stop.’ I jumped out of the way, but my hands wound up on the hood of his car.”
The key to safe crossing in the age of distracted drivers, according to Zimmerman, is eye contact “so they know you mean business.”
“Some people don’t want to stop,” she said.
That’s what makes crossing guards like Zimmerman important, according to Trenga.
“They truly care about the safety of the children,” he said. “Parents and guardians should have peace of mind that when their children leave for school, there are many intersections around the city where there’s a CG to help them get to and from school safely.”