Students aren’t the only ones preparing for the inevitable return to school.
“We start Wednesday,” Sgt. Vince Trenga of Meadville Police Department told a room full of crossing guards who gathered Thursday for their annual pre-first day training session.
“Parents are very happy to get their kids back in school,” Teri Rae Anthony, a safety advisor with AAA East Central, told the group, “so they’ll be very glad to see you, too.”
Like youngsters on summer break, the crossing guards — many of them veterans of several years — knew it was coming but still felt a little surprised.
“I can’t believe school is in session already as of next week,” one said.
“Where has the summer gone?” another asked.
But the return of the school year brings plenty to look forward to, another returning crossing guard noted — most notably, the students they help.
“They brighten up my day,” she said, “and tell me all kinds of stories.”
The group of nearly 20 city of Meadville crossing guards filled a conference room at Meadville Central Fire Department for Trenga’s refresher course on “the do’s and don’ts” of back-to-school pedestrian safety.
Trenga, who coordinates the crossing guard program, called the group of crossing guards “dependable and loyal.”
“The past couple of years have been the best I’ve had,” Trenga said after leading the review of how best to ensure youngster safety as they make their way across busy streets on the way to school. “We’ve got a good group — very seasoned.”
The training session was hosted in conjunction with the Meadville branch of AAA East Central. Anthony, who has helped lead safety training for Meadville crossing guards for 23 years, stressed the importance of the crossing guards’ influence on youngsters as “one of the first people that teaches them pedestrian safety.”
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths among school children ages 5-18, according to AAA, and pedestrians make up about 20 percent of the kids under 14 who die in traffic crashes.
Trenga said that four new hires had been added to the staff on Wednesday and would likely start working in about two weeks after required state clearances are secured. While Trenga said he was comfortable with the staffing level, he also added, “We could always use more.”
Crossing guards typically work weekdays from 7 to 8 a.m. and 2:40 to 3:10 p.m.
Trenga reminded the guards that as an extension of law enforcement, they, like police officers, can easily find themselves in the spotlight.
“The public is watching them,” Trenga said after the training session. “I told them I’m completely fine with that, to make sure we’re held accountable for everything. That’s a good thing, when people hold us accountable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.