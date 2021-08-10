Wesbury United Methodist Community has closed its assisted living center to visitors and curtailed activities for those residents until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test was discovered Monday during routine testing of employees before they enter the building to report for work at Cribbs Residential Center, according to Melissa Porter, Wesbury's director of marketing.
The employee, who was sent home to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, was last in the Cribbs building on Friday, Porter said.
Wesbury conducted contact tracing of the affected employee as well.
Staff and all Cribbs residents were tested Monday for potential exposure with all test results negative, according to Porter.
However, with the positive employee test, Cribbs now is considered a "yellow zone" and all staff will be in gowns, masks, gloves and goggles.
It means some temporary changes for Cribbs' 76 residents until further notice, too.
Meals for residents will be served in their rooms; all visitation and group activities are suspended; and all residents are to practice mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene.
"The vaccine is not 100 percent effective and these general protocols add an extra layer of protect to all," a memo to residents said.
All Cribbs residents are required to be tested twice per week with additional testing set for Thursday of this week and Monday and Thursday of next week.
"We have to go 14 days with no new cases before we can lift the restrictions," Porter said of federal and state health care guidelines that Wesbury is required to follow.
It has been following guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare & Medicare Services, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.
"I apologize for these inconveniences, but we must follow the established guidelines in an effort to keep you safe as possible," Larry Marsteller, administrator of Cribbs, wrote in a memo to residents.
