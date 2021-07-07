Two grants totaling $93,000 will support continuing Creek Connections, Allegheny College's environmental education outreach program that uses hands-on environmental education in more than 40 kindergarten-through-grade-12 schools throughout western Pennsylvania.
The award-winning Creek Connections program works with more than 40 secondary schools and the classes of 50 teachers by turning western Pennsylvania waterways into outdoor environmental laboratories. It emphasizes an inquiry-based investigation of local waterways to broaden students' environmental knowledge.
A $90,000 grant from The Grable Foundation of Pittsburgh will be used during the next three years to help Creek Connections expand students’ science knowledge by teaching watershed concepts through a variety of ways.
The grant will support Creek Connections’ Pittsburgh-area educator Laura Branby in providing programming for Pittsburgh-area teachers. It allow Creek Connections to work with other Pittsburgh organizations such as Tree Pittsburgh, the Group Against Smog and Pollution (GASP), and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
The grant also will help Creek Connections to create a new environmental/human health module to be added to the 16 watershed science and technology modules that Creek Connections loans to regional educators at no cost. These teaching modules cover topics like drinking water, water pollution and stream geology to wetlands, freshwater fish, freshwater mussels and gastropods, and reptiles and amphibians. The modules include the equipment and supplies to conduct water-related activities and research projects.
The support Creek Connections receives from The Grable Foundation is vital its success in the Pittsburgh area, according to Wendy Kedzierski, Creek Connections project director.
"Having the personal, face-to-face interaction with teachers and their students is what makes our project so helpful to teachers," she said. "They have access to a lot of resources these days, but need the additional staff support to implement them in a meaningful way with their students."
In addition, a $3,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will help Creek Connections provide resources to teachers offering meaningful watershed educational experiences.
Those educational experiences focus on investigations into local environmental issues that may lead to informed action and civic engagement. With the $3,000 grant through DEP's environmental education grants program, Creek Connections will create Creek Kits, outdoor "grab-and-go" buckets for 20 teachers to help with outdoor lessons and activities for their students during the 2021-22 school year.
"The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Educational Experiences mini-grants allow us to purchase equipment for our teachers that make teaching outdoors easier and wouldn't be possible without the grant," Kedzierski said.
Creek Connections origin
Creek Connections got its start in 1995 as the French Creek Environmental Education Project founded by two Allegheny College professors, James Palmer and Mark Lord, to build a collaboration between Allegheny and local public schools. Palmer and Lord used the environmentally important French Creek and its surrounding watershed for the investigative, environmental education project. The creek is renowned as one of the most important streams in eastern North America for its biological diversity and its outstanding water quality. The Nature Conservancy has identified French Creek as a globally significant watershed. The creek begins in western New York and flows south through northwestern Pennsylvania where it joins the Allegheny River.